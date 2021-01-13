McAdam LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. BidaskClub lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -594.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

