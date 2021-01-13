McAdam LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

