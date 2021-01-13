Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
MEC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.
NYSE MEC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.
