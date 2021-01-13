Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MEC has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE MEC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.55. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

