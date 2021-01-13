MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,231.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.