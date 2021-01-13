Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0028 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $295,030.82 and $25.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00112112 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00261084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00063879 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,337.21 or 0.96666664 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

