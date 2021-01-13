Matthew L. Posard Acquires 33,898 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DMTK stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 1,909,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,076. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

