Mattel Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,132 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,052% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAT. UBS Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,915.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.23.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

