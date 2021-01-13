Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) rose 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 7,170,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,762,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

