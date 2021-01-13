Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.