MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 7054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth $375,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.