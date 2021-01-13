Master Contract Token Hits Market Cap of $236,851.50 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 39.3% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $236,851.50 and approximately $5,278.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,044.84 or 0.03106116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021650 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.