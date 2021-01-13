MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $61.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.62.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. 854,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $81.84.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

