Massnet Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Massnet has a market cap of $18.52 million and $1.28 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 88,602,852 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

Buying and Selling Massnet

