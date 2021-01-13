Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $2,797,400.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. 217,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $238.63.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
