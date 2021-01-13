Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $2,797,400.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.27. 217,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $238.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.2% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 251.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

