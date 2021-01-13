Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 9,034 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $278.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.