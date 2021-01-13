Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 9,034 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $278.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.63. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 728,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 14.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,848,000 after purchasing an additional 314,843 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.