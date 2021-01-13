Masari (MSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,432.63

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Masari has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $176,432.63 and approximately $177.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

