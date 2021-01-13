Mary Lynne Hedley Sells 95 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.00. The company had a trading volume of 767,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,257. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.27.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.