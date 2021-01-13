Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 173750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRE. TD Securities boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 million and a PE ratio of -59.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$966.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

