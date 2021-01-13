Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $311.46

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.46 and last traded at $310.06, with a volume of 369563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

