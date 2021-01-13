Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $311.46

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.46 and last traded at $310.06, with a volume of 369563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.43.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.78.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.
In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
