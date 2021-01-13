Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in December

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.