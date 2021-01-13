Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 87.1% in December

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MARZF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
Marston’s Company Profile
