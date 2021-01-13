Marston’s PLC (MARS.L)’s (MARS) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
Shares of LON MARS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 79.45 ($1.04). 4,049,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The company has a market cap of £503.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.06.
