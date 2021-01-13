Marston’s PLC (MARS.L)’s (MARS) Under review Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of LON MARS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 79.45 ($1.04). 4,049,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The company has a market cap of £503.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.06.

Get Marston's PLC (MARS.L) alerts:

About Marston’s PLC (MARS.L)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's PLC (MARS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's PLC (MARS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.