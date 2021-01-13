Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) in a report on Friday.

LON MARS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 79.45 ($1.04). 4,049,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. Marston’s PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £503.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.06.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

