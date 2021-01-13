Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.
Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 79.45 ($1.04). 4,049,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The stock has a market cap of £503.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.06. Marston’s PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.67).
Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) Company Profile
