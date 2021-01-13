Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) Given “Under review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Marston’s PLC (MARS.L) (LON:MARS) in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 79.45 ($1.04). 4,049,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,894. The stock has a market cap of £503.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.06. Marston’s PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.67).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

