MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HZO. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

