MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at B. Riley

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HZO. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.
Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.78.
In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock worth $3,308,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 27.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.