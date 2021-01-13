Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

NYSE MRO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 665.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

