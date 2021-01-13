Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Mizuho currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

