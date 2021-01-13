Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Manulife Financial from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 306,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $273,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.