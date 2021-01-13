ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $627.96 Million

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce sales of $627.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $620.70 million. ManTech International posted sales of $604.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of MANT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $96.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,563,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 423,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after buying an additional 46,451 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 197,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

