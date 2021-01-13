Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $116.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

