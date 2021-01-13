Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $206,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
