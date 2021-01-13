Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $206,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

