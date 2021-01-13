MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 8963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

