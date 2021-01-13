Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. Majedie Investments Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.34). The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.78.

In other Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE.L) news, insider Christopher Getley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £6,540 ($8,544.55). Also, insider Jane Lewis acquired 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,943.25 ($6,458.39).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

