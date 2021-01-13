Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MAIN stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.43. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

