Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. 140166 started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06. Magnite has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $1,773,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,271,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

