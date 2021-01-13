Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 186.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

