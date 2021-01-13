Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

MGLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. Magellan Health has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 355,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,979,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Magellan Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

