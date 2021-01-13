MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 785,022 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

