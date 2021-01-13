MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.08. 20,913,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,862,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.