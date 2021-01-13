MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 130 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $251.09. 25,923,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.57. The firm has a market cap of $715.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

