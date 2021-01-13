MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

