MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $201,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

