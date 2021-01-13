MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 20.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,458,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 9.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,257,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,173,000 after acquiring an additional 456,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. 6,070,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,842. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $110.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

