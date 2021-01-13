MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 23,001 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.18. 47,743,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,397,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

