Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 68,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,628. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

