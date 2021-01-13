Lympo Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $194,742.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00402072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.21 or 0.04384908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

