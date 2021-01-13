Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Luxfer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Luxfer by 61.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.