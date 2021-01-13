Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp. in May 2010. Lupaka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.