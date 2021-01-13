Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.83. 2,116,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,644,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

