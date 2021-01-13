Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.57.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.68. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders have bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last 90 days.

About Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

