Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.57.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.41. 2,232,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,085. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

